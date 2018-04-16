New season for canal boat trips

The new season for boat trips on the Wey & Arun Canal has started.

What better way to see some beautiful Sussex countryside and - if you’re lucky some amazing wildlife - than cruising gently along the canal.

At the same time you will be supporting a local charity: The Wey & Arun Canal Trust.

All the monies raised from the boat trips go towards the restoration of ‘London’s Lost Route To The Sea’ which will re-connect the River Wey at Shalford in Surrey to the River Arun at Pallingham in Sussex, 23 miles away.

After the boat trip you can enjoy a stroll along the towpath and see some of the restoration work being undertaken or just enjoy the Wey-South Path, a walking route passing by the North Downs Way and the South Downs Way and closely following the route of the canal.

Boat trips run from 35 minutes to 3.5 hour Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays and start at £6 for adults, £3 for children aged four to 12, under fours are free.

Visit our website www.weyandarun.co.uk for further details, to book tickets, and more information about The Wey & Arun Canal Trust.