New season for bowls club

Do you wonder what to do throughout the summer months? Would it be better to be outside, keeping active, rather than watching repeats on TV? If so, have you ever thought about playing bowls?

Bowls is a game played all over the world, enjoyed by all ages, but particularly by the older generation who have retired from other sports.

Horsham Park Bowls Club play on the bowling green in Horsham Park, which is located near the tennis courts.

We are a friendly club that caters for bowlers of all abilities. We offer free training for new bowlers (all equipment supplied) and a reduced subscription in the first year.

Our new season starts on Saturday April 21 and runs until the end of September.

If you would like to try outdoor bowling please come along wearing flat soled shoes on April 21 at 11am or the following day at 2pm.

If this is not convenient, you can pop in on any Monday or Friday evening from 6pm during the season, or just call in when you see we are playing. You will be made most welcome.

Members enjoy a full programme of friendly matches, competitive league matches, internal competitions and other social events. For more visit www.horshamparkbowls.co.uk or call 01403 266170.