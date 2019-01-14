New post office opens on the edge of Horsham

A new post office has opened in a village on the edge of Horsham.

The post office - sited inside the Mace convenience store at Elite Garages in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath - opened on Friday.

Officials say that the new post office will be open seven days a week from 8am - 6pm and that customers of all main UK banks can also use the new branch to access their accounts.

They say the new branch is part of a wide ‘modernisation and investment programme taking place across the post office network’ and brings ‘vital services to the area.’

Post Office area manager Samantha Coe said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new post office, alongside Horsham and Roffey branches, will ensure that people in Mannings Heath have easy access to our services.”