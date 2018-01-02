New outdoor gym installed in town centre park

A new outdoor gym has been installed in Horsham Park.

The gym equipment - situated at two different sites in the park - is free and aimed for use by people of all fitness levels.

New gym equipment in Horsham Park SUS-180201-120027001

Horsham District Council says it now plans to provide free training sessions on how to use the equipment over the coming months.

The outdoor gym was initially suggested by Denne Neighbourhood Council. It is split into two separate fitness sites with different styles of training.

The first site is near the High Ropes climbing complex and is aimed at people new to exercise. It includes a cardio range cross trainer, recumbent bike and spinning bike, leg press and lat pull down/shoulder press.

The second site is situated on the other side of the leisure centre and caters for more advanced fitness users. It features calisthenics tools to improve upper body strength, including sit up benches and monkey bars for a more advanced workout.

The gym follows refurbishment of the park’s tennis courts and the installation of floodlights at the courts in November, and the introduction of the controversial temporary ice rink on the site of the park’s former volleyball court.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for leisure Jonathan Chowen said: “Horsham Park is the town’s most central green space and as such is very deserving of all its recent investments.

“Thanks to Section 106 funding from developers which is set aside to provide infrastructure and public realm improvements, this town centre space can now host an impressive range of all-weather gym equipment for members of our community.

“This all contributes towards the council’s ambition to make Horsham Park a multi-purpose, welcoming public space with facilities for everyone to enjoy outdoor pursuits and promote healthier lifestyle choices.

“We particularly want to encourage more senior citizens to stop by and try out this new equipment whilst they are enjoying a stroll or walking their dogs in our much loved central park.”

Georgie Delaney, managing director of the Great Outdoor Gym Company which supplied the new gym equipment,added:“The two gyms here cater for the whole community – from people new to exercise to the super fit.”

Councillor Chowen invited along members of Horsham Rusty Brains - a group of people living well with dementia - instructors from Outdoor Military Fitness and a selection of the council’s ‘Wellbeing’ clients to try out the range of new equipment.