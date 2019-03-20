New Next store opens in Horsham town centre

The eagerly anticipated new Next store in Horsham town centre has opened its doors to the public.

After spending 32 years in its former home in West Street the international chain has moved to a new site in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Dozens of excited shoppers queued out the door as they waited for the ribbon to be cut and the doors to swing open at 10am this morning (March 20).

The store is three times bigger than its former shop and offers women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as a home section.

It will also host a Costa of the Future which will offer freshly made pastries and cakes as well as the usual hot drinks and food.