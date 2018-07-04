New kit for Billingshurst Primary thanks to So India

The pupils of Billingshurst Primary School have been kitted out with new cricket and football kits, thanks to So India, the Indian restaurant based in Pulborough.

Kicking off the cricket season with a new look, the kit will ensure the pupils are ready to compete against other schools from across the district.

Thanks to So India’s generous sponsorship, the school has two new kits for each sport.

The kit features the school willow tree logo on a royal blue shirt, and will get its first outing later in the term.

A busy fixture list means the children will be putting the clothing through its paces over the next few months.

Mujib Rahman, owner of So India, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the new kit and hope it helps to encourage the children to feel pride in their team when they run onto the pitch.

“We will be looking forward to hearing about their progress throughout the year.

“It’s a privilege to support our local community and be part of something that helps children to be active and instil a love of sport.”

Ieuan Griffiths, PE coordinator at Billingshurst Primary School, said: “With school budgets being squeezed still further, the support of local businesses is vital in providing equipment and a wider sense of encouragement for the children from within their local community.

“We are grateful to So India for their generous support, the children were thrilled to put on the new kit and seemed raring to go. Without businesses like So India, the important extras would be missing from school life.”