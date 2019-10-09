New Horsham car park is officially opened

A new Horsham town centre car park has been officially opened.

The £8million Piries Place car park was opened today, October 9.

The official opening of Piries Place car park

The new five-level multi-storey car park is larger than the previous car park and has 516 spaces, 189 more than previously, which have both wider and deeper bays than before. There are 12 disability bays, 11 parent and child bays and eight electric vehicle charging bays.

New toilets and a full Changing Places facility are also new features.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy councillor Paul Clarke said he was ‘delighted’ the town is now in a position to accommodate future parking demand.

He added: “This considerable investment by the council is great news for the town centre on many fronts.

“Improving the overall motorist experience was at the centre of the decision to refurbish the existing car park and this new parking facility greatly enhances both access and overall usability for everyone.”

The new car park joins Horsham’s newly completed multi-million pound Piries Place redevelopment.

Several firms have moved into the new development including Miller and Carter, the Red Deer, Starbucks, Premier Inn and Everyman cinema.

Councillor Clarke said: “We fully expect that the opening of the car park will give a real boost for local businesses, particularly those in the Piries Place and East Street areas and we thank local traders and shoppers for bearing with us during the construction phase of the car park.”

The 14.5 metre high living wall is the car park’s most iconic feature.

The design is based upon the form of a tree and reflects the tree designs in the metal screens along the sides of the car park.

The plants living on the wall will increase biodiversity in the area acting as a place for insects and wildlife to live.

They will also provide several environmental benefits including the absorption and capture of air pollution, particulate matter and carbon dioxide.

Councillor Clarke added: “We are also committed to making Horsham a clean, green, sustainable and successful town.

“The living wall is an exciting way to make our public spaces more attractive whilst at the same time having a beneficial effect on the environment. Investing in greening projects like this will play an important part in safeguarding our local environment for future generations.”

