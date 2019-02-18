New flats for homeless people in Horsham near completion

Completion of new flats to help homeless people in the Horsham area has moved a step closer.

A special ‘topping out’ ceremony was held at the site of the new homes in north Horsham last week.

Horsham District Council says it is developing the new eight-unit temporary accommodation to avoid the use of bed and breakfast accommodation wherever possible.

Cabinet member for community and wellbeing Tricia Youtan said: “As a council we will always seek wherever possible to prevent homelessness in the best way we can.

“I am delighted that the council is developing these purpose built flats which provide a much more satisfactory temporary housing solution for local people in priority housing need.

“Provision of this type of housing is far better for families and is more cost effective than provision of bed and breakfast accommodation which is the usual alternative in these circumstances.

“As always, prevention is better than cure. Anyone experiencing challenges with their housing circumstances is urged to contact the council’s homelessness team as soon as possible.”

Tim Guest, manager at developers PMC Construction, added: “PMC are proud to be working alongside Horsham District Council to provide low cost temporary accommodation for those who have fallen on hard times and find themselves in need of support.”