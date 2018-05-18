New extension to village hall will be ‘a huge asset’

A major new extension to Barns Green Village Hall has been officially opened - and dubbed ‘a huge asset’ to the village.

The extension, known as The Jubilee Hall, was built with money from Itchingfield Parish Council and the Barns Green Development Fund - a village fund created as part of an agreement between the parish council, West Sussex County Council and developers Berkeley Homes.

A large amount of money for the project was also raised through grants and donations from companies, individuals and local clubs and societies.

The hall - set to benefit future generations of villagers - was officially opened on Saturday by West Sussex County Councillor Amanda Jupp following a blessing of the new building by the rector of St Nicholas Church in Itchingfield, the Rev Sandra Hall.

Itchingfield Parish Council chairman Penny Simpson said: “This is a terrific occasion for Barns Green and Itchingfield. The Development Fund along with money from the Parish Council has enabled us to undertake some major projects which will benefit the next generations of village residents. W

“e have been able to build a much needed village car park and now we have completed the new Jubilee Hall. Money has also been earmarked for much needed repair work for the approach path at St Nicolas Church as well as a major redevelopment of the sports changing rooms at the Sports and Social Club.”

Jane West, chairman of the village hall management committee, who were responsible for the building of the extension, said: “We are thrilled that we have reached the point where we are able to open the new Jubilee Hall. It will be a huge asset to the village and will provide additional space to meet the growing demands from individuals and various groups and societies.

“An enormous vote of thanks should go to everyone who has been involved with the project financially and practically to bring it to fruition.”

Pictured left to right at the opening of the new hall are Penny Simpson, chairman of Itchingfield Parish Council; Nigel Currie, chairman of the Barns Green Development Fund; County Councillor Amanda Jupp and Jane West, chairman of the village hall.