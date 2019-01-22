New ‘discovery hub’ set to be created in Horsham

Hundreds of thousands of pounds is set to be spent on creating a new discovery hub in the Horsham district.

Plans to create a new centre to ‘inspire the next generation’ at Warnham Nature Reserve have been given the green light after receiving a huge cash injection from the European Union.

Friends of Warnham Nature Reserve celebrate new discovery hub

Alongside the building a new tern hide is also set to be built as well as a discovery trail and new entrance garden.

Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community and Culture: “We are delighted that the Discovery Hub has been given the green light with EU funding.

“The team have worked closely with the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve, the general public and the funding authority to make a robust case for this important addition to the Horsham District.”

The scheme is expected to cost around £378,000.

According to the council the Discovery Hub is set to be octagonal in design and will be created from wood and one-way glass as well as hosting large panoramic windows offering views across the Nature Reserve’s millpond.

The building will be used for both ‘educational and leisure purposes’ and will tell the story of the industrial, natural and social heritage of the reserve.

Alongside the build the existing tern hide will be replaced by a new hide and a new discovery trail will be created, encompassing the whole reserve.

A new entrance garden will also be built and is set to take inspiration from the works of famed poet and writer Percy Shelley.

The council said the discovery trail is due to be completed by June 2019, with work starting on the Discovery Hub at the end of the summer.

Works are expected to last three months with the hub opening at the end of 2019.

The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development has put forward £278,000 worth of funding for the project with Horsham District Council contributing £90,000 to the scheme.

A further £10,000 has been put forward by the Friends of Warnham Nature Reserve.

Mr Chowen said: “We want to encourage visitors old and new to come to the reserve and discover not only the wide variety of wildlife, flora and fauna that thrive in the wetlands, but also appreciate the important part that this land has played in shaping our District, from its historical links to the iron industry, to its modern day home for herons and kingfishers.

“Our aim is to inspire the next generation to protect the reserve and appreciate the impacts modern life can have on our environment.”

The council added the reserve is expected to remain open throughout most of the works.