New date announced for Leonardslee Gardens opening to public

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens are now set to open to the public in April it has been revealed.

While the historic Leonardslee House has opened successfully, offering conference facilities, Interlude Restaurant and ‘ultimate afternoon tea experiences’ the gardens have faced various setbacks.

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

These have included the discovery of protected species of bats and newts on the site.

Plus there have been hold-ups with creating the new car park.

But now the team at Leonardslee have announced on their website and via social media that the lakes and gardens will be open in April for the general public, while members will be able to look round from March 30.

Adam Streeter, Estate Manager at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, and son of owner Penny Streeter, said recently: “Unfortunately when Leonardslee was sold it went from a team of gardeners to absolutely nothing and I always say to people imagine what your lawn would look like if you didn’t cut it for a month - now imagine seven years and 240 acres.

“It was a mammoth task, the paths were completely taken over by all of the shrubs, trees, bushes.

“We’ve had to reclaim the gardens again, they were essentially lost.”

