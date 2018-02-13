New date announced for Horsham Pancake Races

Pancake fans who took a battering after the cancellation of today’s races will have a few months to get practising after the announcement of a new date.

Horsham Pancake Races, run by Horsham Rotary, was set to take place today (February 13) but was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The popular event has been moved to the Easter Holidays and the rotary club has confirmed competitors will need their pans at the ready on Tuesday April 10.

Those who were unable to attend today’s event are being encouraged to reapply by contacting horshamrotary@btconnect.com