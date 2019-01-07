New dad moves into new Crawley neighbourhood home

People have moved into homes in Crawley’s newest neighbourhood.

Thirteen houses and six flats in Forge Wood were handed over to residents in December .

The latest additions are part of the council’s programme to build more than 1,000 new council homes across Crawley.

Darren Williams moved into his home with his new daughter and partner.

He said: “This is not just a house, it’s a home for my 10 month old daughter, my partner and me.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “I was delighted to be able to visit Forge Wood and meet some of its newest residents. It’s great to see so many developments around the town taking shape.

“Crawley is a growing town and providing new homes for our residents is something that we are deeply committed to doing.

“That we were able to provide 19 households on our waiting list with new homes in Forge Wood in time for Christmas was a particular pleasure, as well as being able to personally wish Darren and his family all the very best for the future”.

The borough’s newest neighbourhood is currently being developed by Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon and will have more than 1,900 properties when completed.

All the council homes being built in Forge Wood will be charged at social rents.

