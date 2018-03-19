New community hub in Cowfold

Cowfold Parish Council is proud to announce the completion of the Allmond Centre, a combined community hub and sports pavilion in the heart of the village.

This new building also has state of the art conference facilities including an audio-visual system with a high definition ceiling mounted projector and motorised 2m screen, a surround sound system, satellite TV and an induction loop for the hard of hearing along with wifi with superfast broadband.

The building has a bar and modern kitchen and the community room can be configured for a wide range of activities, including small meetings, informal get togethers in a café atmosphere, lunches, parties, theatre style events and training workshops and can accommodate up to 50 people.

The changing rooms can be hired separately from the main building.

Bookings for the building have been taken since the beginning of March and can be made online at www.theallmondcentre.org.uk where the very reasonable charges can also be found or phone 01403 864806 for more information.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday May 12 from 2pm until 4pm. Free tea and cakes are on offer with a look round the new facilities. In addition, everyone attending the opening will receive a free raffle ticket for a hot air balloon ride. Please join us.