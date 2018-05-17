New coffee shop and diner to open in Horsham

Horsham is set to welcome a new coffee shop and ice cream parlour as works continue on two empty units in the town.

Works are being carried out at the former St Catherine’s Hospice store in East Street to create new dessert and diner eatery Rockafella’s.

Signs advertising new Full of Beans coffee shop in old Lottie's Fayre unit

New shop frontage has been installed and builders have been working on re-fitting the inside of the store for the past few weeks.

The diner is set to offer ice cream, crepes, shakes, waffles, sundaes and coffee however, no opening date has been announced.

The company has been approached for comment.

Signs have also gone up in the shop formerly home to Lottie’s Fayre announcing a new coffee shop will be ‘opening soon’.

Bertie and Bells Horsham

Full of Beans has put up posters in the window of the store in the Bishopric, advertising for staff and stating the shop will opening ‘in a few weeks time’. The news of the new eateries comes as the town centre welcomes two other traders which opened last month.

Artisan chocolatier Chococo has taken over the unit formerly home to Rooney and Co in the Carfax.

It opened in April and offers everything chocolate as well as hosting its own indoor cafe.

The shop previously owned by Pitcairn and Sons fishmongers has also been taken over by home care company Bertie and Bells.

Signs have gone up in Ann Summers announcing the store is 'closing down'.

Despite all the openings the town centre is set to lose a retailer this weekend.

Ann Summers announced last month it would be shutting up shop in Swan Walk shopping centre.

The store has confirmed it’s final day will be Saturday (May 19) and is still advertising a closing down sale.

What do you think of the new shops set to open? Send your views to ct.news@jpress.co.uk