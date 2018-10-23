New care home planned for Horsham

A new care home is being planned for the centre of Horsham.

Care company Westhope is currently seeking planning approval to build the new home - which would care for physically and mentally disabled people - in Dukes Square, Horsham.

The company wants to demolish a commercial vehicle garage on the site, which is currently used for storage, to build the new home.

Westhope is a privately-owned group of companies which already runs three care homes in the centre of Horsham.

If planning approval is granted by Horsham District Council, landscaping would also take place around the two-storey home providing a small garden with hedging.