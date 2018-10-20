New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre opens

After years of planning and construction Broadbrige Heath has celebrated the opening of its new state-of-the-art leisure centre.

The £12.3m building - next to the old centre in Wickhurst Lane - opened its door to the public today to much excitement.

Sports hall inside the new Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre

Seven years in the making the centre, known as The Bridge, will play host to many modern facilities such as a new gym, sports hall and several studios.

It was officially opened by Peter Burgess chairman of Horsham District Council - which owns the building - on Friday evening.

The building contains a 70 plus station gym, a six court spots hall, three studios, an indoor cycling studio and an athletics track.

There is also five-court outdoor sports courts, a sensory room, a cafe and a colourful Clip ’n Climb area for both children and adults. The council says the indoor climbing area stretches to a height of 7.5m and features walls and obstacles including a Twister, Astroball, Stairway to Heaven and Leap of Faith.

New toilet and changing facilities have also been created including a Changing Places toilet.