New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre opens

After years of planning and construction Broadbrige Heath has celebrated the opening of its new state-of-the-art leisure centre.
The £12.3m building - next to the old centre in Wickhurst Lane - opened its door to the public today to much excitement.
Seven years in the making the centre, known as The Bridge, will play host to many modern facilities such as a new gym, sports hall and several studios.
It was officially opened by Peter Burgess chairman of Horsham District Council - which owns the building - on Friday evening.
The building contains a 70 plus station gym, a six court spots hall, three studios, an indoor cycling studio and an athletics track.
There is also five-court outdoor sports courts, a sensory room, a cafe and a colourful Clip ’n Climb area for both children and adults. The council says the indoor climbing area stretches to a height of 7.5m and features walls and obstacles including a Twister, Astroball, Stairway to Heaven and Leap of Faith.
New toilet and changing facilities have also been created including a Changing Places toilet.