New artwork to be installed at park underpass

A walkway linking Horsham Park with the town centre is to get a new look after Horsham District Council joined forces with a local artist to mark the town’s Year of Culture 2019.

Panels based on artworks created by artist and former Collyer’s student Katie Wells will be attached to the brickwork at either end of the walkway underpass next week.

The new panelling illustrates spring and summer activities in the town and park using a family of animal characters which are being referred to as ‘The Townies and The Parkies.’

A formal unveiling of the panels is being planned for mid-April but the underpass will be temporarily closed between March 20-22 while the installation takes place.

Katie, from Wisborough Green, graduated from Bath Spa University with a degree in Graphic Communications after leaving Collyer’s College in Horsham.

Katie says inspiration for her work - which often features woodland and farm animals - often comes from the surrounding countryside of the South Downs national park.

Commenting on the new artistic treatment to the walkway, cabinet member for culture and leisure Jonathan Chowen said:“I am delighted that as the district approaches its Year of Culture celebrations we are reaching out and joining forces with local artistic talent to improve our town’s public realm and landscape in this way.

“Embracing and showcasing local talents is what the Year of Culture is all about and we look forward to discovering and nurturing more hidden gems and building on our home grown creative skills, giving them a platform to promote themselves and grow as the Year of Culture unfolds.”

Cabinet member for the local economy Gordon Lindsay added:“Developing our local culture is key to developing our local economy. It is vital to making our district more attractive to live in and visit, and will ultimately improve our tourism economy.

“This walkway is a significant link for visitors to our park and potential shoppers to our town centre and it is needs to be an attractive entrance to these facilities.”

Further designs have been commissioned by the council featuring autumn and winter scenes. These are set to replace the spring scenes in October.