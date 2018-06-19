New 24-hour gym set for town centre

Horsham could be set to welcome a new 24-hour gym in the town centre after plans were submitted by a national chain.

Since the first phase of development was completed more than a year ago Bishops Weald House in the Bishopric has been standing empty.

However, plans have now been put forward to Horsham District Council by The Gym Group as it seeks permission to put its signage up around the first floor of the building.

In 2014 a £35m project to demolish part of the site and create 53 apartments, new retail and restaurant units, and a gym was approved by councillors.

Work was completed over the next few years and the first phase - to create the shops, restaurants and gym - came to an end in March 2017.

Dreams took over the empty unit opposite the John Lewis and Waitrose store in Albion Way in 2016 but the rest of the building has remained empty.

The Gym Group’s application is also looking to put up signs stating the gym will be open 24/7, there will be no contacts and it will offer high spec equipment.

The company has been approached for comment.

The Gym Group was founded in 2008 and runs nearly 80, 24-hour gyms across the UK.

It has several sites across Sussex including gyms in Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne.