Neighbour alerts crews to house fire in West Sussex

Fire crews were alerted by a neighbour to a blaze at a house in Sompting this evening (Sunday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to St Paul's Avenue at 5pm, after a neighbour had heard a fire alarm sound and could smell smoke coming from the house.

Emergency services on the scene

A spokesman added: "Two Worthing appliances dealt with the fire.

"Crews used forced entry as no one was inside. They extinguished a small accidental fire in the kitchen."

