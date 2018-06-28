Mystery surrounds new ‘crop circle’ markings

Mysterious ‘crop circle’ markings which have suddenly appeared in countryside corn fields have left residents puzzled.

The markings are said to resemble maps and are spread across a number of fields in Ifield, Crawley.

Bill Harris was out walking near his home when he first noticed the strange phenomenon behind the Plough pub last week.

“The markings are not your usual crop circles,” he said. “They look more like maps of islands or continents. It’s absolutely amazing.”

He said he did not think the markings could have been man-made with boards or by quad bikes. “It’s not wind damage. I wish I knew what caused it,” he said.

He said the map-like markings stretched across around five fields. “It’s vast.”

Last July crop circles were spotted in fields at Climping, near Littlehampton.

