Mystery smell wafts across Horsham

Reports are coming in of a mystery pong spreading over parts of Horsham.

Shoppers and residents in the west end of the town are complaining of the ‘unpleasant’ aroma.

The reports follow people being affected by an ‘evil smell’ back in August.

At that time residents in the Oakhill area of Horsham, Littlehaven and Roffey were affected.

The nasty niff was thought to have originated from farm fields where human sewage was being spread over land.

Horsham’s East Street has also been plagued by a mystery ‘sewage-like’ smell in the past.

But the origins of the current smell remain a mystery at the present time.