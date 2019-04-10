Mystery disappearance of plaque from Horsham landmark

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a plaque from an historic Horsham landmark.

The inscribed metal plaque was at the foot of St Mark’s spire off Chart Way. The spire is all that remains of the former St Mark’s Church which was built in 1840 and demolished in 1988.

St Mark's spire SUS-191004-144319001

The RSA insurance group, which has offices nearby and is responsible for the spire, says it is investigating.

An inscription on the plaque described how St Mark’s Spire was erected in 1870 as a memorial to Mary, the only daughter of Canon A H Bridges.

When the original church was demolished, a replacement new church was built in Horsham’s North Heath Lane.

A spokesman for the RSA group said: “We actively maintain our properties and never knowingly neglect them. We have not been made aware of any issues with the property but we have arranged for the spire to be visited as soon as possible.”

Horsham District Councillor Christine Costin said she was upset that the plaque had disappeared. In a message on social media she said she would be asking the council to investigate.

She said: “The spire is all that is left of St Mark’s Church that stood in North Street. Its loss along with a memorable street scene was upsetting for me.

“It was part of Horsham’s heritage. Since the spire had been preserved it should be a valued landmark, properly illuminated, eye-catching, clean and maintained.

“In a year of Culture the information plaque should be there for all to see.”