Museum to host dads event this Father’s Day

Amberley Museum will be hosting its annual Dads Can Do event this Sunday (June 17) for Father’s Day.

As part of the event, the museum will be offering free entry to dads of all ages when accompanied by their paying children.

During Dads Can Do, there will be special activities for dads to take part in while visitors can discover the 36-acre site, learn about the museum exhibits and enjoy hands on activities.

Visitors can also have a go at pottery with the museum’s onsite potters menear ceramics (www.menearceramics.com). They will be holding demonstrations on how to throw a pot throughout the day from 10.30am until 4pm. Dads can then have a go themselves, at £5 per person.

There will also be play with clay activities available for children running from 10am until 4pm at £2 per child. The Sussex Woodturners will also be demonstrating their skills, and dads can have a go at turning their own garden dibber, egg cup or light cord pull at £2.50 per item.

On the narrow gauge railway, there will be an opportunity for dads to have a go at driving a train. Spaces are limited for this experience, so this needs to be booked at the Brockham railway station on arrival at the museum.

Dads can have a go at conducting a bus and be a clippy on their journey around the museum. With craft activities also available for children, there is so much to enjoy for the whole family. The museum’s Limeburners café will also be open, serving hot and cold lunches, and visitors can also treat their dad to a cooked breakfast from 10am until 11.15am.

The museum is home to traditional craftspeople such as the Woodturners and Blacksmith, with a café, gift shop, nature trails and picnic areas. It is also accessibility friendly and dogs are welcome on site.

This year, the museum is celebrating its 40th season, and is hosting more than 50 events in 2018 from children’s activity days to classic vehicle shows. It will be open from the March 7 to October 28, for more information on their events, or education programme, please see the website for full details www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.