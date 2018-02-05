Mum in remission to take on milestone marathon run

A Horsham mum is set to run the London Marathon to mark ten years being in remission from ovarian cancer.

Gina Leadbetter, who lives in Blackbridge Lane, will take on the challenge on Sunday April 22 for Clic Sargent which supports children and young adults with cancer.

The 35-year-old said: “I feel deeply honoured to be given a charity place by them.

“A record total number of 386,050 applicants from the UK and overseas registered for a ballot place in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon and there are only 48,000 runners.

“I will endeavour to raise as much money as possible as this is a cause very close to our hearts.”

Gina, who works at East Mews Dental Care Horsham and Ken Halls practice Pulborough, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Immature Granulosa Cell in 2008 aged 25 when her eldest daughter, Gracie, was just eight-months-old.

She received surgery and chemotherapy in Charing Cross Hospital in London, which she still attends annually.

Despite this, Gina and husband Simon Leadbetter, 37, went on to have their second daughter, Lois, six years ago after being told their chances of having more children would be limited.

Now in remission, Gina is preparing to run 26.2 miles in her first ever marathon: “I have only been running two and a half years having not moved off the sofa for most of my 20s.

“Training is proving tough but whenever I think I can’t run another step I remember how far we’ve come.

“Also I think about all those children and young people enduring treatment if they can keep going so can I.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ginaleadbeatter