Multiple collisions in Mid Sussex following ‘large diesel spill’

Police have attended multiple collisions in Mid Sussex this morning following a large diesel spill.

Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter that the large spill was from the A272 junction with Isaacs Lane, through Haywards Heath to the Birch Hotel in Lewes Road.

It has prompted a warning from officers this morning.

“Slow down we have had multi rtc’s this morning,” said a spokesman on Twitter.

“Officers and Haywards Heath Fire are on scene dealing. West Sussex Highways on route.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it attended the incident.

Police at the scene in Haywards Heath. Picture: Mid Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “We were called to junction of muster green south and butlers green road from Haywards Heath at 9.14am this morning.

“We sent one crew from Haywards Heath Fire Station.

“We were with police and West Sussex Highways following a diesal leak from a vehicle. We left the scene at 9.34am.”