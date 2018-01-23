MP takes on lively question time at college

Collyer’s welcomed Jeremy Quin MP to the college on Friday for a session with students focussing on employability.

Jeremy took part in a Q&A with over 140 students and gave a candid and fascinating insight into life in the House of Commons, together with advice about how students can be employable in the future.

Lucy Hargreaves, Collyer’s employability programme co-ordinator, said: “Our students really enjoyed today’s lively Q&A. It was incredibly generous of Jeremy to accept our invitation and give up so much of his valuable time to prepare for and take part in today’s session.”

The event was hosted by deputy principal Steve Martell, who asked Jeremy about a day in the life of a politician, why he’d chosen a career in politics and his role models.

The students asked dozens of questions, ranging from the process required to become an MP to advice for budding MP’s or civil servants.

Jeremy told the students: “If you can’t think of exactly what it is you’d like to do, then do something! Do something positive that might lead you on your way, or prove useful as life experience in the future.”

Charlie Brooker is studying computing, maths and physics at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college.

He said: “Fair play to Jeremy Quin for coming in to Collyer’s today. He answered all of the questions and gave us a good idea about careers in politics and what life is like for an MP.”

The second-year students who attended the session included students studying all kinds of subjects at Collyer’s, with a strong contingent of politics students and those currently studying the innovative Employability Programme at Collyer’s.

The course, which started in September, has been uniquely designed to help students into the world of work with the help of taught sessions, workshops, trips and a host of inspiring special guests.

Nishat Zaman, who is studying the employability course at Collyer’s alongside her A-levels said: “The television style Q&A format worked really well and it was good that Jeremy spoke to students at the end, to answer some individual questions.”

Tom Williams said: “It was great to have the opportunity to speak to Jeremy Quin. I asked him about life in the House of Commons and how it all worked.”

Steve Martell, who teaches the employability programme, said: “Massive thanks to Jeremy Quin for his continued interest in all that we are doing at Collyer’s. Our students confidently asked intelligent questions, which was great to see.”

Principal Sally Bromley said: “It was lovely to welcome Jeremy back to Collyer’s. Our students, teachers and all within the Collyer’s community really appreciate the time he’s spent with us.”

Lucy Hargreaves added: “Today’s session is one of the college’s numerous progression initiatives that run throughout the year, including: mock interviews, employability skills workshops, HE evenings and networking lunches. As we start the new year we have some superb guest speakers lined up for Q&A sessions, mock assessment days and our Not Going to Uni (NG2U) evening for Collyer’s students on February 7.”