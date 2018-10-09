MP Jeremy Quin to join ‘MP Question Time’ event in Horsham for those aged 60-plus

MP Jeremy Quin will be joining Horsham District Older Peoples Forum for its successful ‘MP Question Time’ event on Friday November 16.

Supported by Horsham District Council, the free event gives older people aged 60-plus living in the district the opportunity of meeting a local MP and putting questions to them, raising issues and listening to the MP’s views.

Those who care for someone 60 and over, and those who are involved with or care about the issues faced by older people including local councillors, are also welcome to attend.

It will take place between 10am and 1pm at the Council Offices, ground floor, Parkside, Chart Way. There will be free tea and coffee from 10.15am.

Martin Bruton, chairman of the Forum, said: “The Horsham District Older Peoples Forum originally started this event in 2016 with Jeremy Quin MP and as it proved to be so informative, candid, interesting and enjoyable it is being repeated again.

“If you would like to attend, the Forum would just ask that you book your place, for catering and as space may have to be limited, via email to: hdopforum@gmail.com

“If you have a question that you would like to ask Jeremy Quin MP, even if you can’t attend the meeting, email that to the Forum well before the event so that a fair range of questions can be put plus, if research is needed, Mr Quin will have the answer on the day.”