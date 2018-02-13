MP has tour and Monopoly game at new school building

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert visited Thakeham Primary School’s new building in Rock Road, Storrington on Friday (February 2).

Thakeham Primary School relocated to Rock Road in September to accommodate a new Year 6 class.

This follows a recent change of status from First school to Primary.

The staff and children have been involved with the design of the new classes to create a smart learning environment.

Mr Herbert was given a tour of the school by Samantha Norton, the headteacher, and Judith James, school Governor.

They visited the classrooms and watched the children taking part in maths based activities, part of a national initiative to raise money for the NSPCC.

‘Numbers Day’ for the NSPCC promotes numeracy through a fun maths day. The children wore number inspired clothes and took part in focused activities for a small donation to the charity.

Mr Herbert joined one group of children for a game of Monopoly which was being played to teach the children about maths and money.

Following the visit, Samantha Norton said: “It was wonderful that Nick took time out of his busy schedule to visit.

“It is no mean feat to re-locate a school and expand to become a primary school, but to do this with just four teachers and a handful of admin staff (part-time) is nothing short of miraculous.

“County support has been excellent and governors have been supportive throughout the process too.

“We have raised around £80 so far for the NSPCC, but for us the main purpose of the day was to support children’s understanding and use of money in a range of different contexts and for them to really see the purpose in their learning and have fun.

“The day culminated in an assembly in the afternoon where pupils shared their learning with parents and were really pleased at how well attended this was.”

Mr Herbert said: “I enjoyed visiting the new school which is so much better than the old Thakeham building, modern and with much more space.

“It was good to see the school settling in to its new home, and how happy everyone was.”