MP contacts Secretary of State for Housing over flooding in Pulborough and Henfield

The new MP for Arundel and South Downs has taken action after flooding in Pulborough, Henfield and other parts of West Sussex.

Heavy rain on Thursday night saw large areas of Pulborough and Henfield become submerged under water.

The A29 in Pulborough remains closed in both directions between Pulborough and Coldwaltham due to the flooding.

Swan Bridge also remains closed due to high river levels, according to travel reports.

In Henfield, the A281 remains closed at Mock Bridge.

Three people had to be rescued from a van stranded in floodwater in the road.

Andrew Griffith MP said in a tweet yesterday that he had spoken to Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, about the issue.

“His officials are monitoring closely,” he said.

In a previous tweet, he said he planned to reiterate to Mr Jenrick ‘how important it is that potential flood risk is taken into account before new housing developments’.

Some readers commenting online echoed his sentiments.

Paul Maynard wrote: “I hope these large house building companies are learning a lesson from all this rain and flooding, and realising we need these green fields for not only wildlife and insects but all the excess of water when our rivers flood.”

However many people pointed out that flooding was common in the Pulborough area as some of the land is a flood plain.

Paul Berry wrote: “It’s flooded like this for decades, often worse in fact.”

