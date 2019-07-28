Motorists advised to avoid A23 after motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision

Motorists travelling north on the A23 between Warninglid and Handcross are being asked to avoid the area for the next few hours due to a serious collision.

At 5.26am on Sunday (28 July) a man riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries after colliding with the central barrier at Handcross Hill, police said.



He has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.



The A23 northbound has been closed while the incident is dealt with and investigated, and it is likely to be early afternoon before the road can be reopened.



Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to exercise patience.



Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Carisbrook.

The road closure has caused long delays

Sgt Richard Hobbs, acting sergeant on the Roads Policing Unit at Sussex Police, said the collision was serious and advised motorists to find an alternative route.

He said the road is likely to remain closed until midday.

Traffic on the northbound carriageway is backed up to the exit for the A272, according to traffic reports.

The A23 has been closed