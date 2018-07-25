More than £1,000 raised for Arundawn Dog Rescue

Pet lovers in Horsham have shown just how barking mad they are about their four-legged friends as they helped raise over £1,300 for Arundawn Dog Rescue.

Running from June 6 to July 3, a nationwide fundraising event was launched by Support Adoption For Pets, in conjunction with Pets At Home, with the aim to raise £550,000 to award to pet rescues across the UK.

The Horsham community helped smash that target and push it to a whopping £575,464 to help pets in need this summer.

Pets At Home store manager Anita Charman said: “We’re thrilled to have raised £1,324.04 for Arundawn Dog Rescue.

“The team thoroughly enjoyed working together to raise as much money as possible and we can’t wait to see the impact that our support has to help find loving homes for pets in Horsham.”

To raise funds, customers purchased £1 scratch cards in Pets At Home stores to be in with the chance of winning over 175,000 prizes including 50K 4inch HD TVs, Amazon Echo Dots, National Trust memberships and Love2Shop vouchers as well as making donations directly in store.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets commented: “We are so delighted to see that the nation has come together to raise such an impressive amount for pets in need.

“The Pets At Home store teams are a real inspiration and their hard work will go towards helping fund some fantastic re-homing centres that will change the lives of pets in need.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in more than 440 Pets at Home stores.

For more information about Support Adoption For Pets visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk