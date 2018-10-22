More Horsham roadworks disruption after ‘difficulties’ in gas works

A major Horsham Road which was closed for more than 12 weeks for roadworks is to face more disruption at the end of the month.

Crawley Road in Roffey re-opened to traffic on Friday following gas works but gas distribution company SGN says that more works are needed and traffic restrictions will be imposed from October 31 for another six weeks.

The original works invloved improvements to gas mains in the area and brought criticism from frustrated shopkeepers who said the road closure was having a detrimental impact on their businesses.

Meanwhile, drivers in the area face more disruption from today in nearby Kings Road which is due to close to traffic for eight days for road re-surfacing work.

Dan Brown, spokesperson for gas network company SGN, said that engineers had encountered some difficulties during the Crawley Road project.

“We’ve unfortunately not progressed as quickly as originally planned. However, we’ve completed a section of upgrade work, enabling us to reopen the road to two-way traffic from Friday October 19.

“West Sussex County Council have requested that Crawley Road is fully open until they’ve completed their own works in nearby Kings Road.

“In consultation with the local authority, we’re planning to carry out the remainder of our gas network upgrades from Wednesday October 31. We’ll be working in Crawley Road with temporary two-way traffic lights in place for everyone’s safety.

“This final section of our work is expected to last approximately six weeks. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the delay to our project and we’d like to thank residents and motorists for their continued patience while we complete this essential work.”