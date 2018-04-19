Mobility scooter safety sessions

Each year, the number of accidents nationwide, involving mobility scooters, continues to rise. Several have been severe and resulted in deaths.

A Stay Safe skills and safety session is now being offered to mobility scooter drivers in Horsham with the aim of increasing safety awareness and skills to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

Organised by Horsham District Older Peoples Forum and Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) in association with Age UK Horsham District and Horsham District Council, the free volunteer run sessions start in May.

The barn in the park will be used as a base on Wednesday afternoons with most of the time spent outside on practical driving and recognising obstacles and hazards in good time.

The tutors have all spent time at the Carshalton centre of the charity Queen Elizabeth’s Foundation for Disabled People, which has a long history of providing mobility training.

David Searle, chairman of HTCP said, “We will be at the Carfax food market on Thursday April 26. If you would like to come along and have a chat, we will be pleased to answer your questions.

“You may decide to sign up for a free, afternoon safety and skills session or know someone who should attend.”

Call 01403 269 384 to register your interest.

Leave your number on the answering machine and you will be called back to discuss details and available dates.

You can email horshamscootersafety@gmail.com or visit www.horshamscootersafety.org.uk