MK, Gorgon City and Disciples to perform at Goodwood, all you need to know

Goodwood have confirmed that three chart-toppping DJs are set to perform at this year’s Three Friday Nights.

This year’s line up will feature MK on Friday, June 7, followed by Gorgon City on Friday, June 14, and to finish the popular summer event will be Disciples with R3wire and Varski on Friday, June 21.

Gorgon City

Each event will start with an afternoon of horse racing until the last race is run and the sun sets when Gooodwood’s grounds will then transform into a dance floor ready for each worldwide DJ to take the stage.

US producer, remixer, DJ and Area 10 label boss, Marc Kinchen (MK) holds an impressive back-catalogue that includes over 500 titles bearing the stamp of his signature style.

MK’s live mixes have covered many popular artists from Sam Smith and Pharrell to Rudimental and Ellie Goulding.

He has brought his unique sound to millions worldwide, and is best recognised for hits such as ‘Back & Forth’ and ‘17’ (which topped the Dance Singles chart at no.1).

Disciples

Gorgon City have established themselves as one of the most influential acts in the industry, best known for their platinum single ‘Ready For Your Love’.

Over the past five years their unique blend of bass-driven house music has led them to success.

The duo has collaborated with some of the top names in the industry, including Clean Bandit, Jess Glynn and Jennifer Hudson.

Finishing off the Thee Friday Nights are Disciples who have released chart-topping tunes such as ‘On Their Mind’ and ‘They don’t know’.

The South London trio peaked the chart at no.2 with world-renowned producer Calvin Harris for their single ‘How Deep Is Your Love’.

Three Friday Nights at Goodwood is known for being one of the most popular series of events to take place on the South Coast.

Adult tickets start from £35, with Juniors, between the ages of 13-17, starting from £26.25.

Various hospitality packages start from £102 and tickets are on sale from today and can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.