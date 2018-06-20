Missing teen spotted in Horsham

A teenager who went missing from his home last week has been spotted in Horsham.

Dean Milburn was reported missing from Arundel on Wednesday (June 13).

Dean Milburn, 16, from Arundel. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said he boarded the 5.28pm train from Ford to London Victoria.

The 16-year-old was spotted later that day at Horsham train station where, police say, he got off a train to catch another service.

He is described as white, 5’8”, of slim build, pale complexion, with short straight dark brown hair, and brown eyes. He is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1669.