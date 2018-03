Two girls who had been missing since Monday have been found, police said.

Missing Maisie Farley and Tegan Budd were found in St Leonards about 8.30pm yesterday.

They are both safe and well.

Maisie Farley, 14, was last seen at home in Chichester at about 8am on Monday, March 5 and Tegan Budd, 15, was last seen the same day getting a train to Chichester from her home in Crawley.