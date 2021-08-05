Missing person in Horsham is found safe
Search and rescue teams looking for a missing person in the Horsham area have said they were found safe.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:47 am
Sussex Search and Rescue, the volunteer resource used by Sussex Police, were called out on Wednesday, August 4 to look for a ‘missing person in the Horsham area’ according to a tweet from the volunteer group.
But in an update the group said: “The team have been stood down from our Search in the #Horsham area. The missing person has been located and delivered to a place of safety.”