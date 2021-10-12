Missing Horsham teen, 14, who didn’t turn up to school is found safe
Police have confirmed that a Horsham teenager who failed to turn up at school yesterday has been found safe.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:37 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 7:42 am
A spokesman for Sussex Police said missing Ellie also known as Elliott, was found last night.
They added: “The 14-year-old from Horsham was last seen leaving home around 7.30am on Monday (October 11) but failed to turn up at school as expected. They were located on Monday evening.”