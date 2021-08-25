Missing Horsham man spotted in Worthing

Police are trying to find Patrick Cheetham who was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and a long black coat on Monday (August 23).

According to police, today (August 25) he was seen in Worthing near the junction with Clifton Road, and it is possible he may still be in the area.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers are concerned for his welfare, and have asked anyone who sees him to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 808 of 23/08.”