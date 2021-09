Fraudsters scam Horsham couple out of £2,000

Trees to be axed at Horsham beauty spots after disease strikes

News you can trust since 1869

Police arrest boy, 17, and man, 26, after failing to stop vehicle in Crawley, Horsham and Brighton and other alleged offences

Trees to be axed at Horsham beauty spots after disease strikes

Villagers’ pride as Pulborough house stars on TV’s Grand Designs

Sussex Police urge: ‘Call 999 if you see this man’

Quarantine nightmare in hotel 'like a prison' for West Sussex County Councillor

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl from Pease Pottage

Fraudsters scam Horsham couple out of £2,000

Food waste collection trial to start in Horsham

Police said that Daisy, 13, had last been seen on Monday (September 20).