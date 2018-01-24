MINIs line the track at Goodwood for hospice

Hundreds of MINIs lined the track at Goodwood recently as part of a fundraising event organised by a man from Ashington.

Jake Costin, along with girlfriend Hannah Pheasant, friends, family and Littlehampton-based company SRR Motorsport, raised £2,673 for St Barnabas House at the ‘MINIs Take Over Goodwood’ fundraiser held on Friday November 3 last year.

Jake wanted to raise funds for the Worthing-based hospice in memory of his grandmother, Margaret Holder, who received care at home from St Barnabas House nurses.

He said: “My Grandma had cancer and dementia and the nurses from St Barnabas were so hands on, they always turned up with a warm smile no matter what the time, day or night. They helped us so much, particularly my Grandad who could get some rest.”

MINIs Take Over Goodwood was created in 2016 by enthusiast Jake.

Entry is free, although a suggested donation of £5 per car is encouraged, whether you have a JCW, ONE, Cooper D, Clubman, old, new or classic, they are all welcome.

Jake said: “Goodwood is the modern MINI’s adoptive home.

“Being only a stone’s throw from the old John Cooper Works garage in East Preston, they had used the track to develop and hone their performance package, before closing in 2006.”

“The historic circuit has played host to countless famous names throughout the years so it’s hard to think of a more fitting location to celebrate all things MINI.”

The day was action-packed, both on and off the track, with owners showing off their pride and joys, visitors wandering the paddocks or watching the action on track.

The paddocks were reserved for track day drivers, club stands and trade stands.

Passenger wristbands were available for £10 from the Jackie Stewart Pavilion which gave a ride shotgun around the track with all proceeds going to the charity.

SRR Motorsport were responsible for raising a little over £1,000 purely from the MINI race car passenger rides.

Hannah, Jake’s partner, said: “Jake did this for the first time last year and it was such a success he decided to do it again, and also raise funds for St Barnabas House.

“We thought we might raise £1,500 so we were delighted we raised so much more. It was great fun.

“Jake and I met for the first time at the event last year so it was an anniversary for us too.

“We have already decided to do it again next year for St Barnabas House.”

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager at St Barnabas House, added: “Jake has created an amazingly popular event out of something he feels passionate about. Jake and Hannah came and visited the hospice and are so enthusiastic about helping to provide hospice care for our community.

“Our services are free to all our patients, at home, in the Day Hospice, or in the In-patient Unit, and we receive very little government funding, so thank you to Jake, Hannah and all their family, friends and SRR Motorsport in Littlehampton.”

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the event next year, contact St Barnabas House on 01903 25477.