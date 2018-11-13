Mental health talk by Coastal West Sussex MIND to take place in Wisborough Green

An event to help people learn about what Coastal West Sussex MIND does to support those with mental health problems in rural West Sussex is set to take place tonight (November 13).

The talk which will be held at Wisborough Green Village Hall will start at 6pm with refreshments from 5.30pm.

It has been organised by the Rural North Chichester Patient Participation Group - a patient representation group for four practices in Loxwood, Petworth, Midhurst and Pulborough.

The chair of Rural North Chichester Local Community Network, Dr Emma Woodcock, will be available to answer questions.