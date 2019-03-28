Mental health seminar to be staged in Horsham

A seminar on mental health is to be held in Horsham in May.

The event is being organised by the Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, the Horsham Locality Patient Group and Horsham District Council.

It will be held at Horsham District Council Offices in Chart Way, Horsham, from 9.30am-1pm on May 9.

Among speakers will be Dr David McKenzie, clinical lead for mental health at Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG; Jenny Edge, clinical team leader for Pathfinder West Sussex; Kelly Haynes, team leader, the Richmond Fellowship; and Emma McCarthy, team manager for peer service, the Richmond Fellowship.

Discussions will include children’s and young people’s mental health and supporting recovery from mental illness.

Tickets are available online. To register, see: https://mentalhealthmatters-horsham.eventbrite.co.uk/