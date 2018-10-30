Memorial tree to be planted in Horsham to mark the centenary of the end of WWI

A special memorial tree is to be planted in Horsham Park to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The tree - a Sargent’s cherry - will be planted to the north of Park House Garden at a ceremony being held on November 11.

The planting is being organised by the Friends of Horsham Park. Chairman Sally Sanderson said: “This Sargent’s cherry tree with its bright red leaves in autumn and spring blossom is a symbol of the loss brought about by war, of renewal and of peace.”

The tree has been jointly funded by the Friends along with Denne Neighbourhood Council, Forest Neighbourhood Council and Trafalgar Neighbourhood Council – “so it represents thanks from the people of Horsham,” said Sally.

Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony - at 9.30am on November 11 - when Nigel Caplin from the Royal British Legion and a sea cadet will plant the tree and lay a wreath.

People wanting to attend are asked to meet under the bandstand by the park’s Conservatory Cafe attt 9.20am.