Meet the Minions at maypole fete

The Minions are ready for action to open this year’s Plaistow Maypole Fete on bank holiday Monday (May 7) from 12pm until 4pm.

The traditional village fete on Plaistow village green will include entertainment for all the family including a bouncy slide, fairground rides, pony rides, face painting, dog show and more.

There will be refreshments including a BBQ, beer tent, Pimms & Prosecco and a vintage tea room.

This year, Plaistow Pre-School’s children will be dressed as people they want to be when they grow up for their dance around the Maypole at 12pm.

This year we are holding our very own ‘Bake Off’ competition. If you are a budding baker, come and enter your ‘Show Stopper’ to see if you have what it takes to be our very own ‘Maypole Star Baker’.

Be it a cupcake tower, a gingerbread house or a tiered occasional cake, give our judges taste buds a real treat.

All entries will be donated to our cake stall, so no one will miss out on your delicious bakes.

Come along and join the fun, meet the Minions, have fun at the fair and see if your prized pet has what it takes to win a class in the dog show.

For more information and entry guidelines visit www.plaistowpreschool.co.uk/news/