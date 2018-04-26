Medieval-themed play area planned for rec

A new medieval-themed play area is being planned for Roffey Recreation Ground.

The site - known as Roffey Rec - is adjacent to Roffey Football Ground, the Memorial Cricket Ground and Broadwood Recreation Ground.

Horsham District Council says that redevelopment proposals for the play area are the first stage of a wider plan to landscape the area. And now it wants residents to voice their views on the plans.

Cabinet member for community and culture Jonathan Chowen said:“This major redevelopment work represents a substantial investment by Horsham District Council in this well- known recreation area.

“We would like to know what children, young people and parents think about our imaginative new plans for the play park and gather ideas for improving the surrounding recreation ground.

“I would urge as many of you as possible to take part in our consultation to help us shape this important area for the Roffey community.”

Drop-in consultation sessions are being held at Roffey Recreation Ground Play Area, Leith View Road, on Thursday May 3 from 3pm to 6pm, subject to weather conditions; and at Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road - on Friday May 4 from 3pm to 6pm.

Anyone who has any queries about the project is asked to contact the council’s parks and countryside team on 01403 215256 or parks@horsham.gov.uk