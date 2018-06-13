Medieval banquet to be held at this year’s Loxwood Joust

A festival of medieval mayhem is promised when the annual Loxwood Joust is held later this summer.

The fun takes place over two weekends on August 4 and 5 and August 11 and 12.

This year the joust’s unique programme of events includes medieval banquets to its activities.

Feasts played an important role in medieval life and banquets were designed to amaze and entertain. Maintaining this tradition, the Loxwood Joust has teamed up with Toby Harmer, the award winning Garlic Wood Farm chef, to create an authentic medieval banquet overflowing with the sights, sounds and smells of a medieval luncheon. Medieval food was rich and flavoursome with probably more spices used in cookery then than there are today.

Queen Georgiana of Loxwood will be hosting the four-course banquet, while court jesters, live music and riddlers will regale diners with their antics.

On the menu will be Mutton Pottage, Whole Raised Pork and Nettle Pie, Mead Glaze Gammon, and Poached Pears in Spiced Red Wine with Ginger Cream.

Joust and banquets organiser Danny Bacon said: “The response we had for our Christmas Banquet was astounding, with so many people commenting that they would like to see one at the Joust too. We are delighted to be working with Toby, and his sumptuous medieval menu will be a real treat for our guests. We always build more and more into the Joust’s medieval experience each year, and exploring the vibrancy of the food is another great way to do this.”

The traditional drink of the 15th century was mead which is now making a comeback, thanks to the TV series Game of Thrones and The Loxwood Joust has its own three distinct meads for visitors to choose from: Traditional Mead, Tournament Mead and Christmas Mead.

Banqueting groups of 10 or more are offered free entry to the Joust and guests should email info@legendpresents.co.uk to secure this time- limited offer.

The new 2018 programme of events ensures that banqueting guests will not miss any of the action in the main Joust arena and tickets for the sumptuous banquet are available at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.