McFly star joins Horsham girl for epic challenge

Most people spend their holidays relaxing in the sun by the pool.

Jessica Hurley, from Horsham, has decided to spend her break this year trekking across the Romanian mountains for CoppaFeel in a bid to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Setting off on July 22 Jessica, 29, is taking on the challenge with Tom Fletcher from McFly and Strictly Come Dancing star Lisa Snowdon.

Spending up to 8 hours a day climbing to a height of up to 2,400m Jessica, who’s only ever camped at a festival, will be sleeping in a tent at her base camp.

The group will be split into two teams of 30 with Jessica joining team Tom.

Lead by the McFly star the teams aim to add a competitive aspect to the challenge as well as boosting camaraderie as each team aims to raise more money than the other.

Jessica had a goal of £2,200 to fundraise but has already smashed it.

Jessica said: “I volunteer with CoppaFeel anyway and have done for a few years.

“I got involved with them when my mum was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

“Very sadly my mum passed away.”

Jessica’s mum was just 56 when she died in September 2015.

Jessica added: “I think it gives you a slightly different outlook on life.

“For me this is extremely out of my comfort zone.

“It’s been a real challenge for to push myself to train but I wanted to take on challenges that scare me.

“It’s also incredible to raise money for a charity that I know does such great work in memory of my mum.

“Along with CoppaFeel I want to use the money that we’re raising to really help stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer so that no-one has to go through what my mum and I did.”

Jessica’s trek is part of the Fabulous Magazine Challenge.

CoppaFeel is a breast cancer education charity, that encourages people to get to know their bodies and check themselves regularly so that if they notice anything different, they get it checked straight away.

They want to stamp out the late diagnoses of breast cancer.

For more information visit coppafeel.org/

For further details on Jessica’s challenge and to donate visit transylvaniacoppafeel.everydayhero.com/uk/jessica-s-fabulous-challenge-in-transylvania