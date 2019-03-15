McDonald’s? Primark? Zara? Which stores you think should open in Horsham town centre

The people of Horsham have spoken out about which stores they would like to see in the town centre.

Following a reader letter mourning the loss of HMV, suggestions were made on the County Times Facebook page about which retailers could boost Horsham.

Several people felt the fast food offering needed improvement with calls for McDonald’s, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Terry Priest said: “[I want] somewhere I can get a big juicy well cooked burger.”

Annarita Tavolieri Massimo added: “Bring back McDonald’s”

Primark proved a popular suggestion and clothes shops Zara, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis were also called for.

Shaun Bacon said: “Any men’s clothing stores!”

Annarita Tavolieri Massimo added: “We have a big gap in [the] lack of clothing shops.

“There isn’t much really.

“We need Zara fashion and Home Store, as well as Mango and Pull and Bear.

“Bring back Monsoon.

“Put back a department store like Beales.”